Unrestrained man loses life in single vehicle crash

Louisiana News
Natchitoches Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/16/20)— On November 15, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches. 

This crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Carroll J. Thomas of Coushatta, who was not wearing a seat belt. 

The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Dodge 3500 pickup, driven by Thomas, was traveling southbound on I-49. 

For reasons still under investigation, Thomas lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a tree. 

Thomas sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. 

