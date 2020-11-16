Unrestrained man loses life in single vehicle crash

Natchitoches Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/16/20)— On November 15, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches.

This crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Carroll J. Thomas of Coushatta, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Dodge 3500 pickup, driven by Thomas, was traveling southbound on I-49.

For reasons still under investigation, Thomas lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.

Thomas sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.