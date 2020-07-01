Unrestrained driver killed in three-vehicle crash

Avoyelles Parish, La. (07/01/20)— On June 30, 2020, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a three-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1179 at Duplechain Road.

This crash took the life of a Plaucheville woman.        

The initial investigation revealed a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by 62-year-old Patricia Guillory, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 1179.

For reasons still under investigation, Guillory failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the highway.

After leaving the highway, the Ford Fusion impacted a tree and struck two unoccupied vehicles parked at a private residence.

Guillory, who was unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

