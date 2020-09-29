Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash

Sabine Parish (KTVE/KARD) (09/29/20)— On September 28, 2020, around 6:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 near Pleasant Hill.

This crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Christopher Price of Many.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 Buick passenger car, driven by Price, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 175.

For reasons still under investigation, Price’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the highway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Price, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.