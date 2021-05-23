Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

RAPIDES PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal car accident on Louisiana Highway 121 on May 22, 2021, shortly before 6:30 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Christian Williams of Leesville.

Initially, the investigation disclosed that Williams’ 2012 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 121 when he struck a tree.

An unrestrained Williams received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained moderate injuries in the crash. A toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis. The crash is under investigation.

Louisiana State Police want to encourage motorists to buckle up and drive responsibly.

So far in 2021, Louisiana State Police E have investigated sixteen fatal crashes.