Unrestrained driver killed in Grant Parish crash

Grant Parish (KTVE/KARD) (10/05/20)— On September 28, 2020, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 8 at Stewart Lake Road.

This crash ultimately took the life of 34-year-old Aaron A. Hingle of Pearl River, LA.

The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Nissan Quest, driven by Hingle, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 8.

As Hingle approached a debris clean-up crew, he failed to adhere to a displayed work zone sign and a posted flagman warning him to stop.

Hingle, who was unrestrained, struck the rear of an unoccupied 2020 Ford dump truck parked in the eastbound travel lane.

As a result, Hingle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

On October 3, 2020, Troop E was notified that Hingle had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead late the night before.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.