Unrestrained 27-year-old Alexandria man dies in single vehicle crash

Rapides Parish (KTVE/KARD) (10/09/20)— On October 8, 2020, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West near Gardner.

This crash ultimately took the life of 27-year-old Caleb A. Stroud of Alexandria.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash involved a 2012 Mazda MZ6, driven by Stroud.

The Mazda was westbound when Stroud lost control, exited the right side of the roadway, and impacted a mailbox.

As a result, the Mazda overturned and Stroud, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

Stroud was pronounced dead on the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

