University ex-band director gets prison, must repay $78K

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former band director at a Louisiana university has been ordered to repay nearly $80,000 and sentenced to 13 months in prison for submitting fraudulent expenses.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis said in a news release Wednesday that Nathan Haymer of Houston must pay $78,690 to Southern University and a money judgment for the same amount.

The Advocate reports that’s in addition to more than $30,000 which Haymer paid when he pleaded guilty in October.

He admitted submitting phony expenses between November 2016 and March 2018. Southern’s band is nicknamed the Human Jukebox. It travels around the country for parades and other events.