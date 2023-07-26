OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The United States Marshals Service is searching for a fugitive with ties to St. Landry Parish.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnny Leon Wilson is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for Bond Revocation for Murder and Tampering with a Corpse out of Harris County, Houston, Texas.

In November of 2018, Johnny Wilson was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Las Vegas on charges of murdering his wife in Houston. He was released on bond with an ankle monitor, which has since either been damaged or removed. The whereabouts of Johnny Wilson are currently unknown and it is confirmed that he is on the run and evading law enforcement.

Wilson has ties to the St. Landry Parish area, specifically the Washington and Opelousas areas. He is described as a 53-year-old black male, 6’1”, 240 lbs. Wilson should also be considered armed and dangerous.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $3,000 reward for the arrest of Johnny Leon Wilson. If you have any information submit a tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to submit your anonymous tips.