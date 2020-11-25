Unidentified pedestrian killed in single vehicle crash

Rapides Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/25/20)— On November 24, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 1 just north of Rapides Station Road.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of an unknown male pedestrian and involved a fully marked Boyce Police Department vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as an unidentified pedestrian was standing with a bicycle near the white fog line in the southbound lane of Louisiana Highway 1.

A 2019 Boyce Police Department Dodge Charger, driven by an on-duty Boyce Police Officer, was traveling south on LA 1 and impacted the pedestrian in the southbound lane.

As a result, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unknown male pedestrian was transported to the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office for further identification and toxicology screening.

The Boyce Police Officer was not injured in the crash and impairment is not suspected with a routine toxicology analysis pending. The crash remains under investigation.