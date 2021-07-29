Unidentified driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday July 29 around 11:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Louisiana Highway 158.

Upon investigating the crash, it was discovered that a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by an unidentified subject was traveling South on Highway 71 when it crossed the centerline into the Northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2019 Mack garbage truck, causing the jeep to become engulfed in flames.

The unidentified driver sustained fatal injuries due to the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was not restrained and sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.