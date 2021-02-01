Unexplained die-off latest blow to Louisiana oyster fishers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Oyster harvesters and a state agency are trying to find the reason for the death of millions of pounds of oysters in some Louisiana harvesting areas in January.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that harvesters believe that the worst of the unexplained die-off is over, although small areas of dead oysters continue to appear.

The oyster program manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says her agency and the state health department have collected water samples to look for disease or chemicals.

Meanwhile, a state health official says live oysters gathered from the affected areas are safe to consume.