ULM football game at Arkansas State postponed; Rescheduled for Dec. 12

MONROE, La. – ULM’s football game at Arkansas State, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk program.

“Out of an abundance of caution along with following the CDC and Sun Belt Conference protocols, a recent round of positive COVID tests within the ULM football program combined with contact tracing have led to the postponement of Saturday’s game at Arkansas State,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald said. “Our No. 1 priority remains fostering a safe campus environment for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators, and it became apparent that the team wouldn’t be able to safely resume practice in time to prepare for Saturday’s game. We deeply appreciate the support and shared concern for our student-athletes and coaches displayed by Arkansas State Athletics Director Terry Mohajir and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill.

“We’ll determine a timeline for our team to safely return to the practice field to begin preparation for the upcoming non-conference game against Louisiana Tech in Shreveport (Saturday, Nov. 21).”

“Our football team was excited to be back home in front of our fans this week,” Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said. “We certainly understand these tough outcomes due to COVID-19. We are looking forward to resuming our schedule next week at Texas State and playing our remaining games at Centennial Bank Stadium.”