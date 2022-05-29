NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Two women were injured after colliding with a Cajun Encounters tour bus Sunday morning.

WGNO crews on the scene said the accident happened at the intersection of Chef and Chantilly Dr. at about 8:00.

The vehicle in which the women were driving, caught fire as a result of the collision.

Firefighters on the scene said there was no one in the bus except the driver who was not hurt and witnesses on the scene said the two women involved appeared to be seriously injured. Their condition is not known at this time.

No further details are available at this time. We have reached out to NOFD officials for more information but no one is currently available to speak.