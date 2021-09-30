Two-vehicle crash claims the life of a Winnsboro man

BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday September 30 shortly after 10:30 p.m., troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle wreck on US Hwy 425, north of Baskin.

Per the release, the crash claimed the life of Lynn Laborde, a 63-year-old Winnsboro man.

The investigation says that the 2012 Ford F-150 being driven by Laborde was traveling north on Hwy 425 when the vehicle stopped in the road with no lights on.

While Laborde’s vehicle was stopped in the road, a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 who was also traveling north, was unable to see Laborde’s vehicle and smashed into it. Laborde was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was not injured, and toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.