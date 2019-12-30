Two teens die in Acadia Parish car crash

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on December 29, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near LA Hwy 91 in Acadia Parish. The crash took the life of 19-year-old Kylan Mier and 19-year-old Dante Lacomb, both of Morse.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Mier was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro. While traveling westbound, he failed to properly negotiate the off-ramp curve at Exit 76. His vehicle ran off the roadway and began to overturn, then struck the LA 91 bridge embankment before coming to rest.

Mier was restrained at the time of the crash. However, Lacomb, who was the front seat passenger, was not restrained. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. Speed is believed to be the major factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

According to NHSTA, for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. In 2016, speeding was a contributing factor in 27% of all fatal crashes nationwide. Speeding is defined as speed too fast for conditions or in excess of the posted speed limit. Speed limits are implemented in the best interest of public safety. Every day, Troopers witness firsthand the devastating effects of motor vehicle crashes caused by speeding. Please be a responsible driver, obey speed limits, drive sober, buckle up and avoid all distractions.