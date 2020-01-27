Two teens arrested in Jennings for attempted murder

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– 19-year-olds, Brennan Hebert and Jaquon Pitre, were arrested Monday morning on attempted second degree murder charges.

Jennings Police Chief, Danny Semmes says Hebert and Pitre are accused of shooting at the driver of another vehicle.

According to Semmes, the victim was at a stop sign at Touchet Rd. and W. Divsion St. when Hebert and Pitre pulled up behind him and allegedly started firing at the victim and his vehicle.

Semmes says the victim was not injured, as the only bullet that went into his car hit a metal bracket on his seat, saving him from getting hit.

Later on, Pitre and and Hebert were stopped by Welsh PD on a traffic stop. The Chief says during the stop, Welsh PD noticed the gun and empty shell casings in their vehicle. JPD officials were notified, and officers arrested Pitre and Hebert.

The teens were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.