Two suspected dealers in Louisiana arrested after man overdoses on illegal drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused of providing illegal drugs to a man that caused him to die of an overdose last year.

On June 19, 2020, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man in Arnaudville. That man, pronounced dead at the scene, died from an overdose of illegal drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office arrested two men on Wednesday in connection to the overdose.

Those men are 29-year-old Chance Thibodeaux of Arnaudville and 30-year-old Tory Phillips of Lafayette.

Tory Phillips

Chance Thibodueax Photos courtesy of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office

They were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Criminal conspiracy to distribute Schedule I CDS — Heroin

Criminal Conspiracy to distribute Schedule II CDS — Fentanyl

Distribution of of Schedule I CDS — Heroin

Distribution of Schedule II CDS — Fentanyl

