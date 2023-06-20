UPDATE, 6/20/23. 8:30 a.m.: LPD reports both victims are dead in the shooting.

The victims of this homicide have been identified as Denzel Smith 21, of Lafayette and Codie Laday 22, of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Orleans Drive in an active shooting incident. Officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and immediately began to render first aid, authorities said. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene and the other was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and another wounded as the result of a shooting in the 100 block of South Orleans Drive Monday night.

Investigators with LPD say that this is an active homicide investigation, and more details will be given as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stopper at 337-232-TIPS.