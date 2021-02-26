Two men arrested on first-degree murder charges in St. Mary Parish after human remains found in Gibson

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two men are facing first-degree murder charges following their arrests in St. Mary Parish. Both men were wanted on warrants for crimes committed in Terrebonne Parish.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said the men were arrested in connection with a murder believed to have occurred in Gibson. Investigators were led to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is expected to release additional information today.

Alvin Fitch, 34, of Morgan City, was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Christopher Martin (SMPSO)

Fitch was also arrested on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the following charges:

Possession of firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of clonazepam

Possession of cocaine

Illegal use/possession/control of weapons-crime of violence/CDS

Monetary instrument abuse

Possession of marijuana

Christopher Martin, 34, of Berwick, was also arrested on Thursday.

Martin was also charged with possession of schedule I (heroin), possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.