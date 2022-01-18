Two men accused of murder in St. Helena Parish arrested after police chase, crash in Tangipahoa Parish

Percy Lee III (Left) and Tyrone Henderson (Right) Courtesy of St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — A pair of murder suspects wrecked their vehicle after a high-speed police chase in Tangipahoa Parish.

The suspects were “spotted” by deputies on Bennet Road in Amite, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Chief Jimmy Travis. The suspect vehicle attempted to speed away after deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop. Travis said the high-speed chase ended as the suspect vehicle crashed on Puleston Road.

Travis said one of the suspects sustained minor injuries while the other had moderate injuries.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, the suspects arrested in Tangipahoa Parish, Tyrone Henderson, 25, of Roseland and Percy Lee III, 24, of Greensburg, were still considered armed and dangerous and wanted by authorities in connection to a December murder on Horseshoe Road in St. Helena Parish.

Henderson and Lee were booked by TPSO.

A third suspect in this investigation, Dedrick Henderson, 23, was captured by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Orleans Parish on Friday.