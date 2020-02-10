Two Louisiana men taken to local hospital after ‘jumping off party bus’

(WVLA/WGMB) — A night out ends up turning bad for two men on Saturday morning.

Those two men were brothers and according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, “shortly before 4 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Airline Highway, south of Interstate 10, in reference to two males who were on a party bus and jumped off the back of the bus for unknown reasons.”

The two men were deemed to be in critical condition and sent to a local hospital.

The party bus had around 40 people riding to Thibodaux from a night out in Baton Rouge when the two men jumped off the bus.

The individuals involved in this incident have not been identified and no update has been given on their condition.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities are still trying to figure why the two men jumped off the party bus.