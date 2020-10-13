Local sheriff and deputy hurt while responding during Hurricane Delta

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two members of the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office were called into action at the height of the storm.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff and a deputy are recovering after they were injured while on the job as Hurricane Delta powered through the area Friday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Brian Spillman was struck in the head by a falling tree as crews were preparing to leave the scene where one of his deputies was struck by a fallen tree a few hours earlier. Both were sent to the hospital with concussions and cuts and were discharged the next day.
