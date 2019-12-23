Two local churches come together to feed those in need days before Christmas

Members of the Trinity CME Church and Our Lady Queen of Peace, along with community members and State Representative Vincent Pierre gathered in Downtown Lafayette Saturday to feed those in need during the holidays.

More than 100 people from all walks of life received a hot meal consisting of pot roast, ham, rice dressing, candid yam casserole, green-bean casserole, dessert and soft drinks under a tent set up by State Representative Vincent Pierre.

The event was held to honor the memory of Janelle Chargois, who began feeding those in need during the holiday’s many years ago, Pierre said.

A longtime radio personality and community activist, Chargois died in 2018 at 68-years-old, following a lengthy illness.

“Its certainly not what you think out there. Homelessness is not what you think or what you imagine,” Pierre said.

“Yesterday, I met a homeless family, a man and wife with their two children,” he said.

Pierre said he hopes Saturday’s gathering inspires others to spread love and kindness, everyday.



