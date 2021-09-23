Two Lincoln Parish people dead after separate crashes

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating two separate wrecks that killed two people from Lincoln Parish, Louisiana.

State Police say the first wreck happened in Ruston on September 23, 2021, just before 6:30 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 544 just east of Tarbutton Road. Police tell us the wreck involved one car and a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway.

Investigators say their preliminary evidence shows a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by Joseph Jeffers, 58, of Arcadia, was headed east on Highway 544 over a small hill when a pedestrian, Milton Woodard, 68, of Ruston was standing in the lane of travel. Police tell us Jeffers was unable to move the car out of the way to avoid hitting Woodard.

Police tell us Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene and Jeffers was not injured during the crash. Police say routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This wreck is still under investigation.

Louisiana State Police say they were also called to Clay, Louisiana to investigate a crash that happened around 8:30 a.m. on Old State Road just west of Louisiana Highway 818. Police say this crash claimed the life of an unrestrained Minden man.

Investigators say their evidence shows a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Zachary Hickingbottom, of Minden, was headed west on Old State Road. Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but their current evidence leads them to believe Hickingbottom was driving in the eastbound lane when he sideswiped a 2021 Ford F350. Police say once the Focus hit the F350 it left the road and into a ditch where Hickingbottom was thrown from the car during the crash.

Police say Hickingbottom was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the driver of the F350 was not injured in this crash. This crash is still under investigation.