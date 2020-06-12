Two killed in overnight crash in south Louisiana

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) – A 50-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were not wearing seat belts and died in a two vehicle crash on Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, Loyd Fletcher, 50, of Maurepas and Tina Lanoux, 53, of Gonzales were killed when their vehicles collided on LA Hwy 22 east of LA Hwy 16.

LSP says the 53-year old woman from Gonzales was driving west on LA Hwy 22 in a Nissan Xterra and “Fletcher was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of LA Hwy 22 in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, which resulted in the Chevrolet striking the Nissan head-on.”

The driver of the Nissan Xterra was pronounced dead at the crash scene and Fletcher suffered serious injuries as a result of this crash.

Fletcher died later at a hospital.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and the investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

