ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two Good Samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident.

The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater in a canal.

One of their rescuers, Chase Dupre, described what he saw when he approached the crash site, saying, “When we got to the vehicle. It was already halfway gone.”

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m., Wednesday, December 7.

“It happened on Highway 82, in assumption parish. It’s a fairly rural area out there, so it might take a few minutes for first responders to get out there. And that family could ultimately reach a tragic end,” said Ross Brennan, Public Information Officer with LSP.

Luckily, two passing drivers saw the incident and instantly came to the family’s rescue.

“I started beating on the back door while it was going down. So, we just got in the water, opened the door, and pulled the passengers out,” Dupre explained.

Dupre and a second Good Samaritan named Jeff Lapeyrouse worked together as a team.

The two told BRProud if given the opportunity, they would do it all over again, even though it was not an easy task.

“You did feel some mud, and it was really at some point, you were actually pretty much swimming, where you didn’t have a solid bottom to stand on,” Lapeyrouse said.

With the holidays right around the corner, some are labeling the incident a “Christmas miracle.”

“Those two gentlemen were kind of in the right place at the right time,” said Brennan.

The two heroes said, “I thank God it went the way it did. Because, I mean, if we if we weren’t been able to get in that car, I don’t know how even our Christmas would have been.”

The rescued family is reportedly safe and sustained only minor injuries.