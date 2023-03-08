OYSTER BAYOU, La. (KLFY) – Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement cited two people for alleged shrimping violations in Terrebonne Parish.

According to LDWF, enforcement agents were patrolling around 12:50 a.m. on March 7 in offshore waters south of Terrebonne Parish near Oyster Bayou when they saw a skimmer vessel actively shrimping in closed waters. Agents made contact with the two individuals on the vessel and found them in possession of 1,453 pounds of shrimp.

Keith Eschete, 61, from Montegut, and Keeley Vice, 49, from Tylertown Miss., were cited for using skimmers during a closed season, as well as, using oversized skimmer nets.

Agents seized the shrimp and the two oversized skimmer nets. The shrimp was sold to the highest bidder.

Using skimmers in a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Using oversized skimmers carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.