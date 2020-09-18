Two buildings evacuated for possible bomb threat at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Totty Hall and US Jones Hall, on the campus of Southern University, has been evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.
No bomb has been found at this time.
University police are actively investigating this threat.
We will provide more details as we receive information.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Football Friday Night: Close games all around, gridiron action on Friday in Louisiana, plus scores
- Boil Advisory: D’Arbonne Water System North
- Biden reacts to death of Justice Ginsburg, rejects quick vote on her successor
- McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no
- AP Exclusive: More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery