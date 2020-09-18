Two buildings evacuated for possible bomb threat at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Totty Hall and US Jones Hall, on the campus of Southern University, has been evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.

No bomb has been found at this time.

University police are actively investigating this threat.

We will provide more details as we receive information.

