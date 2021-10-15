Two arrested after band equipment stolen from Destrehan High School is found in Mississippi

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WGNO) — Two Mississippi men were arrested after about $30,000 worth of property was stolen from a Louisiana high school.

On Thursday, officials with the D’Iberville, Miss., Police Department announced 26-year-old Caleb Deshaun Skinner of D’Iberville and 36-year-old Phillip Lebarron Watkins of Biloxi were arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property.

Captain Marty Griffin stated DPD received information on Tuesday night from the St. Charles Parish Office, saying a trailer stolen from Destrehan may be in the area of Barkwood Circle in D’Iberville. The trailer reportedly contained band equipment from Destrehan High School.

When officers responded to the report in D’Berville, they found the trailer backed into the front yard of a house in the 300 block of Barkwood Circle. Skinner and Watkins were then arrested at the home and taken into custody. Police also found all of the missing band equipment in different areas around the house.

DPD officers credit the quick return of the equipment to the friendships made with SCPSO officials. Following Hurricane Ida, volunteers with the City of D’Iberville traveled to the devastated area to provide meals to citizens and first responders in Des Allemands. It was there that new relationships were formed and phone numbers were exchanged.