SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Twin brothers Mike and Mark Mangham have found a creative way to blend contemporary images of Shreveport with older ones as a way to preserve and showcase the city’s history.

A photo comparison of Southern Hills from the Mangham’s childhood and a modern take in that same location was the inspiration behind Twin Blends Photography.

Now, the brothers curate images from the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS, add color, and combine those early snapshots with modern photos taken by them. The result is a wonderful mashup of old and new images.

When asked why they take the time and energy to create this “then and now” photography the brothers say it is necessary for future generations.

“It’s to mainly get the younger generation involved with history because history is just fading away, and we’re wanting to get people to remember what Shreveport’s past once was,” Mark Mangham said.

In the seven years since the Mangham brothers started their photo endeavor, they gained more than 17,000 followers on Facebook.

The Manghams share historical photos daily on their Facebook page.