Twenty mosquito pools in the ArkLaMiss test postive for West Nile virus

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District is reporting that twenty mosquito pools in thirteen locations have tested positive for West Nile virus.

These mosquito pool samples were collected August 9 – August 13. All of the areas have been treated by air or by the trucks on the ground. The trucks will be spraying in zones NE 6-10 Friday, August 21, 2020.

The mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe: Bernstein Park/Zoo are, between South Grand Street and the Ouachita River, near the intersection of Orange Street and Interstate 20, between highway 165 and Ferrand, between Forsythe Avenue and the Ouachita River, and the Garden District

Eastern Ouachita Parish: near Lakewood Estates

In West Monroe: between First Baptist Church of West Monroe and West Monroe High School, near Hidden lakes Subdivision, near the intersection of Warren Drive and Cypress Street., and near Smith Street in Bawcomville

Western Ouachita Parish: the Howard Brown area

Sterlington: near Davis Street

The Mosquito Abatement teams want to remind you that if you are out in the early morning or early evenings you should take all personal protective measures, like wearing long sleeve shirts, long pants, and an EPA approved repellent. The repellent should be sprayed on bare skin and clothing because mosquitoes can still bite through fabric.

If you have any standing water around your property you are encouraged to empty those containers to remove potential breeding spots for mosquitoes.