Tuesday is the last day to apply for SNAP Replacement benefits

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — SNAP recipients who lost power for more than 24 hours during Hurricane Ida have until today to apply for replacement benefits to make up for food that had to be thrown away.

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington parishes received federal approval for automatic SNAP Replacement benefits.

For those who live outside of the above parishes, Tuesday is the last day to apply for that benefit.

If approved, the amount will be loaded on your EBT card within 10 days and replacement benefits will equal the amount of food lost, up to the maximum of one month of the household’s snap benefits.

For more information and links to apply, visit the DSNAP website here.