Tropical system shaping up to be super soaker for Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Heavy rains could soon be in store of parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a tropical system off the coast of Mexico begins moving north ahead of the weekend.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said its daily operational briefing that heavy rains should start to affect parts of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, says the system could bring rainfall totals of up to 5 inches, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Rain totals could be even higher in south Mississippi, where forecasters say up to 10 inches could fall in the Gulfport-Biloxi area.