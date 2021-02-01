Trooper pleads not guilty in shooting during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state trooper has pleaded not guilty in charges brought after the 2018 shooting of an unarmed man fleeing a traffic stop.

The Advocate reports that Kasha Domingue entered the not guilty plea Friday. She was indicted in October on counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon in the shooting of Clifton Dilley, a Baton Rouge man who was 19 at the time.

The shooting occurred July 10, 2018, behind Village Grocery on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car whose driver had been pulled over for allegedly making an illegal U-turn.