Trial set for 4 Shreveport officers in Black man’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A December trial date has been set for four Louisiana police officers facing charges including negligent homicide in the death of a 44-year-old Black man.

News outlets in north Louisiana report that the date was set Monday in the case of Tommie McGlothen Jr., who died in April. Prosecutors announced charges against the four Shreveport police officers in September.

Prosecutors said excessive force was used against McGlothen, and that officers failed to call for medical assistance for him.

Officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson and James LeClare have pleaded not guilty. A June pretrial hearing was set Monday. The trial date is Dec. 13.