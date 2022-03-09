NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A change in the planned location for jury selection prompted a delay in the trial for a Louisiana woman charged with murder in the burning death of her son. Twenty-six-year-old Hanna Barker’s 6-month-old son died in 2018 after being found with severe burns in a northwest Louisiana ditch.

Because of extensive publicity in the area, jury selection was moved to St. Landry Parish in south Louisiana. However, news outlets reported Tuesday that attorneys agreed facilities in Lake Charles in southwest Louisiana would be better suited for the task. That meant the April 25 start date had to be pushed back to June 6.