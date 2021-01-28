Trial of man accused in triple homicide moved to Sept. 13

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A 32-year-old Louisiana man accused in the deaths of three people in October 2017 has a new trial date.

Matthew Sonnier, of Alexandria, has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 28-year-old Jeremy Deon Norris, 33-year-old Kendrick Dwann Horn and 42-year-old Latish Renee White.

He also faces two counts of obstruction of justice from a separate indictment related to the case. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Sonnier’s trial had been set for Feb. 22. But due to COVID-19 issues, his trial date was reset to Sept. 13. Sonnier’s sister, Ebony Sonnier, also is charged in the case. Her trial is scheduled for August.

It was unknown if either has an attorney who could speak for them.