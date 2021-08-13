Trial in death of infant moved to 2022 due to COVID-19 surge

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A woman accused in the burning death of her son will face trial next year because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Hanna Nicole Barker faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of a child younger than 12 on April 25.

The trial had been scheduled for September. The Town Talk reported her attorney Dru Thompson asked for the delay Thursday, citing the fourth wave of COVID-19.

State prosecutors agreed to the request, even while noting they were ready to proceed. Barker is accused in the death of her son, 6-month-old Levi Ellerbe.

The state alleges she convinced her girlfriend to participate in a scheme to kill the child.