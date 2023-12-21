SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Travelers who want to catch scenic views while avoiding the hustle, bustle, and delays frequently experienced during air travel can take to the road using a unique membership that pairs local businesses and roadway travelers.

Harvest Hosts is a unique RV membership program comprised of a network of over 5000 “really cool and amazing businesses and farms and nonprofits” throughout North America, according to Harvest Hosts COO Wes Clark.

“These RVers, as they’re traveling around exploring the country – camping, et cetera, they’re able to stay at these, these – we call them host locations.

The host locations that Clark is speaking of are a mix of rustic American farms, wineries, breweries and distilleries, museums and non-profit organizations, and even golf courses.

RVers or those living the #vanlife traveling through Louisiana have a variety of places to choose from; there are over 50 hosts across Louisiana. In the greater Shreveport area, travelers can stay overnight at Mahaffey Farms in Haughton, Crooked Hollow Golf Club in Greenwood, and ODK Farm in Frierson.

Harvest Host locations in the ArkLaTex (Source: HarvestHosts.com) Harvest Host locations in Louisiana, Mississppi (Source: Harvesthosts.com)

Harvest Hosts is made up of a network of RV travelers who pay a yearly subscription fee to spend one night at any host location.

“We just ask that they patronize the local business,” Clark said. “So if you’re staying at a winery, buy a bottle of wine; if you’re at a brewery, do a tasting; if you go to a farm, pick up some fresh eggs or meat or vegetables.”

The pairing of small family-owned businesses and road travel has created a model that has lends visibility to small businesses and helped some survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Clark.

“On the host side of the network, you know, we’ve, we’ve heard amazing stories during COVID, we helped a number of businesses survive. You know, we had a family farm, a six-generation family farm up in Vermont,” Clark said. “Like they were ready to put the farm up for auction, and we helped them keep it in the family by bringing extra revenue to them while they were shut down.”

Clark said giving small family businesses an avenue to find creative ways to earn extra revenue is a fun perk of the business.

Not only are businesses benefitting from becoming Harvest Hosts; guests and hosts develop meaningful and lasting connections based on common interests.

Interested RV travelers can sign up for Harvest Hosts memberships or learn more about the benefits of membership by visiting harvesthosts.com.

Travelers can use the website to find a destination in a particular metro area, or they can search available hosts by a certain route they are traveling.

“From there, you can check out different host profiles, learn a little bit about them, read reviews, look at photos, and then we have a reservation tool to request your space,” Clark explained. “There’s no nightly transaction fee or anything like that, but it helps make sure that your space is reserved so that when you show up at a, a brewery, a farm museum, whatever it might be, they know you’re coming and we have messaging tools and a lot of other features to help make it super easy to connect with these, harvest locations and, have a stress free travel day.”

Whether your travel dream is to spend the night at a white-tail deer farm, a winery, or a golf course, Harvest Hosts believes they can pair you with a location of your dreams to accommodate you and your travel companions – one night at a time.