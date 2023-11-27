LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Boulet transition team has announced the appointment of seven community leaders as Transition Co-Chairs by Mayor-President Elect Monique Boulet.

The Geaux MBB Transition Team co-chairs are:

Chris Arsement, CPA, CMA – Partner, Arsement, Redd & Morella, LLC

The Honorable Gerald Boudreaux, State Senator District 24

Blake David, Esq., Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Vice-Chair

Dr. Jennifer Jackson, RD, LDN; President and CEO Keystone Nutrition

Shawn Rhymes, Esq., Liskow & Lewis

Dr. Annie Spell, Ph. D.

Joe Spell, Tides Medical CEO

Each co-chair brings experience and expertise to the team, ensuring a smooth and effective transition for Lafayette. Their diverse backgrounds in business, finance, government and human services, as well as their proven track records as leaders who put our community first, make them integral members of the Geaux MBB Transition Team.

Mayor-President Elect Monique Boulet expressed her confidence in the appointed co-chairs. “I am thrilled to have these accomplished individuals by my side as we work together to build a stronger, more vibrant Lafayette,” said Boulet. “Their leadership, dedication, and passion for our community will be instrumental in shaping the future of our city.”

The Geaux MBB Transition Team is committed to an inclusive and transparent process as Lafayette undergoes this period of change. The co-chairs will work collaboratively to engage with various stakeholders, gather input from the community, and ensure a seamless transition into the new administration.

Citizens can submit their suggestions, resumes, letters of interest, and other credentials on the transition website to offer their service to the transition team and the new administration.

Latest Stories