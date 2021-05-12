Transgender sports debate heads to the Louisiana House floor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House will debate whether to bar transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools.

The House Education Committee on Wednesday advanced the Senate-backed measure and moved it one step from the governor’s desk.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards opposes the bill by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell. Despite a likely veto, the committee voted 10-4 to send the legislation to the House floor.

The panel narrowly rejected a similar proposal a week earlier, but more lawmakers were present for Wednesday’s vote.

Supporters said they’re trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition.

Opponents call the measures discriminatory and say Mizell can’t point to a problem in Louisiana.