BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department performed a traffic stop late Saturday night on Plank Rd.

An Audi driven by Jontrell Springer, 29, of, Baton Rouge, was operating “without headlights and illegal tint on the driver and passenger windows,” according to the affidavit.

Springer got out of the vehicle as requested and provided an identification card.

The affidavit states that the card was from Louisiana and did not have anything to do with operating a vehicle.

During questioning, the officer was given permission by Springer to search the Audi.

The officer found “two plastic baggies in the cup holder of the center console between the driver and passenger seat,” according to the affidavit.

The baggies allegedly contained these drugs:

Approximately 6.2 grams of suspect heroin

4.4 grams of suspected cocaine

The officer also found $59 dollars while searching the clothing of Jontrell Springer.

Springer was arrested and transferred to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The Baton Rouge man denied that the drugs belonged to him.

The 29-year-old provided information about who he says the drugs belong to and denied selling drugs.

Springer is charged with Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I and Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II.

At this time, there is no bond set for Jontrell Springer.