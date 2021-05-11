TRAFFIC ALERT: A portion of I-20 west will be closed for most of the day May 17

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they will be closing part of Interstate 20 on Monday, May 17, 2021.

According to DOTD, the outside westbound lane of I-20 on the Ouachita River Bridge from Layton Street to Fifth Street will be closed from about 9:00 a.m. and will be closed until about 3:00 p.m.

DOTD says that during this time the Jackson Street and St. John Street westbound on ramps will be closed during the time this section of the interstate will be closed.

According to DOTD, this closure is required to perform routine bridge inspections.

DOTD says this work is weather permitting.