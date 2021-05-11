TRAFFIC ALERT: A portion of I-20 east will be closed for most of the day May 18

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they will be closing part of Interstate 20 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

According to DOTD, the outside eastbound lane of I-20 on the Ouachita River Bridge from LA 34 to Jackson Street will be closed from about 9:00 a.m. and will be closed until about 3:00 p.m.

DOTD says that during this time the on ramp from Stella Street southbound will be closed during the time this section of the interstate will be closed.

According to DOTD, this closure is required to perform routine bridge inspections.

DOTD says this work is weather permitting.