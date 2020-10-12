TPSO asking for public’s help finding missing teenager

LORANGER, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you seen this missing teenager?
Kyle Ricker, 17, has been missing for six days after leaving his home.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office provided these details about the missing teenager:
- Last seen wearing a baseball cap, white tee-shirt, and black pants.
- Stands about 5 feet tall
- Weighs about 105 pounds
TPSO says, Ricker “has not been seen or heard from since.”
If you have any information on the location of Kyle Ricker, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and ask for Sergeant Beth Russell.
