Tornado rips off roofs, knocks out power in New Orleans

by: , KEVIN McGILL

A utility worker stands near an uprooted tree from a possible tornado after heavy storms moved through the area Tuesday night, in the Uptown section of New Orleans, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Weather service has confirmed an early morning tornado pounded parts of New Orleans, ripping off roofs, knocking down trees and utility poles and causing other damage.

But there were no reports of serious injuries from the storm early Wednesday. Winds up to 85 mph hit around 2 a.m. and were accompanied by driving rain.

National Weather Service experts examined the damage and confirmed later Wednesday that a tornado hit two neighborhoods in the so-called uptown section of New Orleans — and a district just across the Mississippi River.

One city official called the unexpected storm a “dry run” for the upcoming hurricane season.

