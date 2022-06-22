It's called Get My Boat & you can get it here

MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — No need to abandon ship.

Not in Louisiana.

You don’t need to know stern from starboard.

Not when somebody right up the river does.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is ready to float your boat.

Bill is in Madisonville, Louisiana.

He’s with Captain Jim O’Connell.

With Captain Jim, you can sail away.

Because now, there’s an app for that.

It’s called GetMyBoat.

Captain Jim and his boat are just a tap or two away.

Think of an Airbnb.

But with a boat.

Jim O’Connell recently retired from his job as a geophysicist. He got bored during the pandemic and got his captain’s license.

Now he knows the ropes.

Like an Uber driver ready to take you for a ride.