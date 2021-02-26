Toddler shot while walking with father in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating after bullets struck a 3-year-old girl in the hand as she walked Thursday with her father.

The shooting happened about 10:55 p.m. in the eastern part of the city. Police said the child was walking with her father when he heard gunfire.

He then saw that his daughter had been shot and took her to a hospital. Police said the girl was hit once in the hand and also sustained a second graze wound.

She is listed in stable condition at an area hospital. No arrests have been made.