Tip from TV show closes 2010 Louisiana cold case

KENNER, La. (AP) — A tip from a television show has led to the arrest of a Louisiana man in a double homicide case that’s more than 10 years old.

WVUE-TV reports Kenner Police said 35-year-old Dernell Nelson, of LaPlace, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 slayings of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis.

It was unknown if Nelson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. An investigation was reopened last month after police received a tip from the television documentary series, “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Police said detectives were able to connect Nelson to the homicides by DNA and other circumstantial evidence. Further details were not released.