Tico Wells host screening of The Five Heartbeats at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University will welcome actor Tico Wells to campus.

According to the Grambling’s Facebook page, the Department of Visual and Performing Arts will host Tico Wells “Choir Boy” for a celebratory screening of The Five Heartbeats.

The film was first released 30 years ago and chronicles the ups and downs of trying to “make it” in the music business.

Grambling says the screening is free and will happen on Monday, August 30, 2021 starting at 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in attending organizers say you should RSVP to GSUVAPA@gram.edu. Organizers tell us due to COVID restrictions you must RSVP to attend.

While Wells is in town, the school says he will host acting workshops for students only.

Grambling State will require masks for both events.

